Mike Vrabel Offers Simple Reaction To Ravens Stomping On Titans’ Logo

The Baltimore Ravens had the last laugh Sunday.

The No. 5 Ravens eliminated the No. 4 Tennessee Titans from the NFL playoffs after a 20-13 AFC Wild Card win. Baltimore will advance to play the top-seeded Chiefs or No. 2 Bills depending on the result of Sunday night’s Steelers-Browns game.

The contest at Nissan Stadium was made extra entertaining with some in-game pettiness. The Ravens celebrated a Marcus Peters’ crunch-time interception by stomping on the Titans’ midfield logo, which prompted a taunting penalty.

THE RAVENS DANCED ON THE TITANS' LOGO 😱 pic.twitter.com/6HVIQ206qQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021

For reference, the display likely was in response to Tennessee players gathering on the Ravens’ logo earlier this season. At the time, that incident sparked a pregame altercation involving both Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel.

Anyway, Vrabel was asked about the Ravens’ celebration after his team’s season-ending loss. He offered a pretty simple response.

“I coach the Titans not the Ravens,” Vrabel told reporters, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

It seems there’s a rivalry brewing between two of the up-and-coming teams in the AFC, and we’re here for it.

Thumbnail photo via George Walker/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports Images