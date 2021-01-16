Miles Wood Addresses Kevan Miller Fight In Intermission Interview

We didn’t have to wait long for a response from Miles Wood.

The New Jersey Devils winger, who ran Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask twice Thursday, had to answer the bell mere seconds after puck drop.

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller hit Wood behind the net, and after that the two squared off.

In an intermission interview with Devils reporter Erika Wachter, which aired on NESN, Wood, who scored the only goal of the opening period, addressed the scrap.

“Yeah I was (prepared to have to fight right off the jump),” Wood told Wachter. “I said it to (Travis Zajac) actually right before the game started, I was like, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised if he asks right off the draw.’ Soon enough, he did. But that’s just the way it is.

“I respect Kevan, I probably would’ve done the same thing if our goalie got hit a few times, but it is what it is and that’s hockey sometimes.”

A pretty good response from Wood.

