Miles Wood came ready to play to start the 2021 NHL season.

Wood notched his first goal of the season Thursday as the New Jersey Devils fell to the Boston Bruins. The left-winger struck again in the first period of Saturday’s matinee to give New Jersey a first-period lead over the B’s.

For more on the Wood’s early strike, check out the Berkshire Bank “Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images