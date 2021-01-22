MLB.com Names This Player As Red Sox’s Best Defensive Prospect

Gilberto Gimenez just might have what it takes to flash some leather at Fenway Park.

MLB.com named the Boston Red Sox minor-league center fielder as the team’s top defensive prospect Thursday. Gimenez has reached just the single-A level in three-plus years in Boston’s farm system, but stories about his speed and arm strength already have entered the radar of the Major League Baseball community.

“A $10,000 steal from the Dominican Republic in 2017, Jimenez uses his game-changing speed well in center field, covering plenty of ground while also showing off a plus arm,” MLB.com wrote. “He also offers offensive potential as well, winning the short-season New York-Penn League batting title (.359) in his U.S. debut in 2019.”

Although Gimenez hasn’t received as much attention as higher-rated Red Sox prospects, and much time likely will pass before he earns a spot on Boston’s roster.

Neverthless, his potential rise through the ranks is a story worth following, especially if his defensive tools are as good as MLB.com reckons they are.