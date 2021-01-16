MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Eyeing These Stars With DJ LeMahieu Unavailable

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly were hot on DJ LeMahieu’s trail, but now they’re turning their attention to other stars.
Toronto reportedly made a big run at LeMahieu, who agreed to a new deal to stay with the New York Yankees on Friday. The entering win-now mode Blue Jays have been in on just about everyone, so losing out on LeMahieu, as well as Francisco Lindor, isn’t throwing them off course them too much.
So it’s on to the next one. Well, next ones.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays have been in contact with J.T. Realmuto, Trevor Bauer and George Springer.
None of these are surprising.
Realmuto reportedly just received a new offer from the Philadelphia Phillies, though it’s unclear if he’ll take it.
Bauer’s direction is unclear, but he did confirm on New Year’s Eve that he was meeting virtually with the Blue Jays.
The New York Mets reportedly have been eyeing Springer, but he’s been on Toronto’s radar all offseason.
All of this is to say that it seems like the Blue Jays will eventually land at least one of these guys. Who it will be remains to be seen, but time is winding down before spring training begins.