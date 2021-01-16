MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Eyeing These Stars With DJ LeMahieu Unavailable

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly were hot on DJ LeMahieu’s trail, but now they’re turning their attention to other stars.

Toronto reportedly made a big run at LeMahieu, who agreed to a new deal to stay with the New York Yankees on Friday. The entering win-now mode Blue Jays have been in on just about everyone, so losing out on LeMahieu, as well as Francisco Lindor, isn’t throwing them off course them too much.

So it’s on to the next one. Well, next ones.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays have been in contact with J.T. Realmuto, Trevor Bauer and George Springer.

None of these are surprising.