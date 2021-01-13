MLB Rumors: Chris Sale Could Throw Off Mound In January For First Time Since Surgery

Chris Sale won’t be ready for the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 1, this much we know.

But the southpaw is making positive progress from Tommy John surgery he underwent last March.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been almost a year since Sale went under the knife, but he’s been trending in the right direction ever since.

Manager Alex Cora said in December the left-hander was “progressing the right way,” and that still seems to be the case.

Check out this report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo:

Update: Chris Sale is on pace to throw off a mound later this month for the first time since having Tommy John surgery, per source. Hasn't reached that step yet but it's coming in the next few weeks. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 13, 2021

Pitching is Boston’s biggest question marks heading into the 2021 Major League Baseball season, especially with it being unknown how Eduardo Rodriguez will bounce back from myocarditis.

Still, he’s expected to have a normal spring training, and it’s certainly encouraging to know Sale could be throwing in a few short weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images