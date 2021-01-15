MLB Rumors: D.J. LeMahieu Finalizing New Deal With Yankees

All that posturing worked out, and D.J. LeMahieu isn’t going anywhere.

The New York Yankees’ priority all season has been to get the star infielder re-signed, but that process has taken a little while. So long, in fact, that LeMahieu reportedly grew frustrated with the Yankees and was considering other teams.

But the two sides have kissed and made up, as LeMahieu is finalizing a deal to return to the Yankees, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Source: DJ LeMahieu is finalizing an agreement to return to the #Yankees. The deal could be completed as soon as today. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 15, 2021

Of course, this was the most likely outcome.