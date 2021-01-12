MLB Rumors: Fernando Tatis Jr. Huge Contract Report ‘Completely False’

You know those reports about Fernando Tatis Jr. nearing a massive contract extension with the San Diego Padres?

Well, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they were “completely false.”

Dominican news outlet Pio Deportes reported over the weekend, citing two different sources, that Tatis and the Padres were negotiating an 11-year, $320 million deal. A source told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jessica Kleinschmidt they were unsure if an extension would come in the next week or so but that there was “ink on paper.”

Evidently, those reports were premature.

Passan reported Tuesday that San Diego hasn’t made an offer yet, though he added Padres general manager A.J. Preller visited Tatis in the Dominican Republic, which could be an indication that extension talks will take place.

This more or less jibes with other reports that have surfaced since the initial reports regarding Tatis’ potential contract extension.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the situation, that there was no truth to the speculation that Tatis and the Padres have been negotiating a contract extension.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Monday, citing sources, that Preller met with Tatis in the D.R. last week but that no deal appears imminent.

Ultimately, we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of an extension, as Rosenthal noted the Padres are optimistic they can reach an agreement with Tatis before Opening Day.

Just don’t bank on it resembling the 11-year, $320 million deal floated by Pio Deportes, as such parameters wouldn’t make much sense for the star shortstop, who just turned 22 earlier this month.

Here’s more from Rosenthal:

” … An agreement of that nature more likely would be 10 years in the $210 million to $230 million range, a source said, but the issue would be the same. Why would Tatis accept such an offer, knowing it would end after his age 31 season, putting him in free-agent no man’s land?

Better for him to take either a six-year deal that would make him a free agent entering his age-28 season or a deal of 15 years or longer that would end in his age-36 season or beyond... “

Tatis has emerged as one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young stars over the past two seasons. He’s coming off a 2020 campaign in which he hit .277 with 17 home runs, 45 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a .937 OPS in 59 games.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Padres, who’ve been very aggressive this winter, approach his long-term future.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images