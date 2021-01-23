MLB Rumors: Garrett Richards, Red Sox Getting Closer To Deal

The Boston Red Sox appear to be within striking distance of a deal to bolster their pitching staff.

On Friday evening, it was reported that talks were picking up between the Sox and Garrett Richards. And according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on Saturday morning, the two sides are nearing a deal.

“According to a major league source, the Red Sox have made significant progress in talks with free agent starter Garrett Richards, and could reach a deal with him as soon as Saturday,” Speier wrote.

Speier’s report comes after MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on Friday indicated that talks were serious and gaining momentum.

Richards, who will turn 33 in May, has spent much of his career as a starter, but is familiar with pitching in relief, as well. He underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2018 season, and in 2020 made 14 appearances (10 starts) for the San Diego Padres, posting a 2-2 record with a 4.03 ERA.