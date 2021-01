George Springer is on the move.

The right fielder has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, pending a physical, according to Blue Jays Nation’s Brendon Kuhn and LiveNation’s Joey Vendetta.

Springer spent his first seven Major League Baseball seasons with the Houston Astros. He has earned three All-Star nods and two Silver Sluggers to date.

Springer averaged .265 at the plate during MLB’s abbreviated 2020 season. He collected 14 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images