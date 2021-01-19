MLB Rumors: Jon Lester Agrees To One-Year Deal With Nationals

Jon Lester reportedly is on the move again.
The left-handed pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
The move ends Lester’s six-year tenure with the Chicago Cubs.
He won a World Series title with Chicago in 2016 and made three All-Star appearances with the team.
This will be Lester’s fourth franchise in 15 seasons. He spent nine seasons with the Boston Red Sox before he joined the Cubs following a brief stint with the Oakland Athletics.