MLB Rumors: Jon Lester Agrees To One-Year Deal With Nationals

Jon Lester reportedly is on the move again.

The left-handed pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The move ends Lester’s six-year tenure with the Chicago Cubs.

He won a World Series title with Chicago in 2016 and made three All-Star appearances with the team.

This will be Lester’s fourth franchise in 15 seasons. He spent nine seasons with the Boston Red Sox before he joined the Cubs following a brief stint with the Oakland Athletics.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images