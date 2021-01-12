MLB Rumors: Liam Hendriks Agrees To Three-Year Deal With White Sox

The White Sox have a dangerous bullpen

The White Sox are going to be a problem come the 2021 season.

Chicago already boasts a pretty solid starting rotation that includes Lance Lynn, who was traded to the club in December. And now, the team reportedly locked up the top free-agent closer on the market.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Hendriks and the White Sox agreed to a deal Monday. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on the details of the contract.

The White Sox arguably could have the strongest bullpen after the addition of Hendriks with Garrett Crochet, Aaron Bummer and Codi Heuer.

It looks like Hendriks also just set the tone for what other relief pitchers like Brad Hand and Trevor Rosenthal could make.

