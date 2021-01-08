MLB Rumors: Mets Eyeing Another Star Even After Francisco Lindor Trade

The New York Mets already have swung for the fences this offseason.

And they very well might not be done.

The Mets made arguably the biggest trade of the offseason Thursday when they acquired star shortstop Francisco Lindor from the Cleveland Indians. New York, now under new ownership, has been in on just about everything this offseason as it looks to become a legitimate contender.

And the next target? George Springer.

That’s not exactly new info, as the Mets reportedly have had their eye on the longtime Houston Astros center fielder for a while now. But even after taking on a ton of money in the Lindor trade, the Mets still are seriously interested in Springer.

Mets have not ruled out George Springer even after adding two big salaries today. Mets and Jays have been seen as the 2 most prominent pursuers of Springer, who has 3 C’s going for him: clutch, clubhouse and center field. Sandy Alderson said in the zoom: “We’re always hungry” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 7, 2021

The addition of Springer plus Lindor would give the Mets a pretty-potent lineup. And with the strength they have in the rotation, New York could be positioning itself to give the Atlanta Braves a real challenge for the National League East.

Thumbnail photo via Adam C. Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images