The New York Mets continue to have a busy offseason Wednesday.

New York reportedly traded pitcher Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospects, according to multiple reports.

The Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a trade to acquire starter Steven Matz from the New York Mets for three prospects, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 28, 2021

The #Mets are trading starter Steven Matz to the #Bluejays for three prospects, per @JeffPassan, opening the door for signing Trevor Bauer. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 28, 2021

The Mets are trading Steven Matz to the Blue Jays for prospects, source confirms. First: @JeffPassan — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 28, 2021

The Mets will receive RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski from the Blue Jays in the Matz deal, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 28, 2021

The Mets have been linked to Trevor Bauer. And as USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale noted, this could be the move that allows New York to sign the free agent pitcher.

Matz, 29, had an abysmal 2020, going 0-5 in six starts with a 9.68 ERA.

