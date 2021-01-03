MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Pursuing Free-Agent Closer Alex Colome

The Red Sox need bullpen arms for late-inning roles, and they might have identified a potential fit.
Boston is among a handful of teams pursuing free agent reliever Alex Colme, Fansided’s Robert Murray reported Saturday. The Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, whom Colome spent the last two seasons with, also are interested in the 32-year-old.
Here’s Murray’s report:
Colome would be a significant addition for the Red Sox. The hard-throwing righty isn’t necessarily overwhelming, but he is nonetheless effective.
Here’s some useful insight, courtesy of Red Sox Stats:
The veteran righty is coming off a season in which he posted a 0.81 ERA to go along with 12 saves in 21 appearances. He racked up 30 saves in 2019 and led Major League Baseball with 47 in 2017, when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Colome is from the Dominican Republic and has spent eight seasons in the big leagues.