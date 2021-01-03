MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Pursuing Free-Agent Closer Alex Colome

The Red Sox need bullpen arms for late-inning roles, and they might have identified a potential fit.

Boston is among a handful of teams pursuing free agent reliever Alex Colme, Fansided’s Robert Murray reported Saturday. The Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, whom Colome spent the last two seasons with, also are interested in the 32-year-old.

Here’s Murray’s report:

The White Sox have also stayed in touch with Colome. https://t.co/8clNhmEQ64 — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 2, 2021

Colome would be a significant addition for the Red Sox. The hard-throwing righty isn’t necessarily overwhelming, but he is nonetheless effective.

Here’s some useful insight, courtesy of Red Sox Stats:

Colome has the results, a blistering 4.3 shutdowns to meltdowns over the last three seasons, which ranks 6th/141 relievers. He gets whiffs but isn't a strikeout guy, gives up hard contact but avoids barrels and keeps a lot of balls on the ground. Super low BABIP the last 2 years. https://t.co/M6AQQEwyJk — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) January 2, 2021

The veteran righty is coming off a season in which he posted a 0.81 ERA to go along with 12 saves in 21 appearances. He racked up 30 saves in 2019 and led Major League Baseball with 47 in 2017, when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Colome is from the Dominican Republic and has spent eight seasons in the big leagues.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images