MLB Rumors: Red Sox Close To Deal With Martín Perez

The Boston Red Sox did not pick up starting pitcher Martín Perez’s option following the abbreviated 2020 season.
But that doesn’t mean they ruled out bringing him back.
According to reports from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox are close to an agreement to keep the free agent in a Boston uniform.
In 2020, Perez was Boston’s most reliable starter, especially with ace Eduardo Rodriguez unexpectedly missing the season due to complications from COVID-19 and the time Nathan Eovaldi missed.
Perez went 3-5 last season with a 4.50 ERA.