MLB Rumors: Red Sox Close To Deal With Martín Perez

The Boston Red Sox did not pick up starting pitcher Martín Perez’s option following the abbreviated 2020 season.

But that doesn’t mean they ruled out bringing him back.

According to reports from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox are close to an agreement to keep the free agent in a Boston uniform.

Free-agent left-hander Martín Perez close to agreement with Red Sox, source tells The Athletic. Deal will be for one year with a club option. Red Sox had declined Perez’s $6.85M option on Nov. 1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2021

Source: Red Sox have a deal with Martin Perez, pending physical. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 16, 2021

Perez gets $4.5 million with a $6 million option or $500k buyout for 2022. https://t.co/tmHZuuhIM3 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 16, 2021

In 2020, Perez was Boston’s most reliable starter, especially with ace Eduardo Rodriguez unexpectedly missing the season due to complications from COVID-19 and the time Nathan Eovaldi missed.

Perez went 3-5 last season with a 4.50 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images