Could the Boston Red Sox have a new addition to their team by the end of the weekend?

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Boston has “on a deal that could be complete before the weekend is over.” Jon Heyman reported the same, also noting the New York Mets appear to be the “main competitor.”

Enrique Hernández and the #RedSox have momentum on a deal that could be complete before the weekend is over, sources say. Alex Cora, as GM, selected Hernández for Team Puerto Rico at the 2017 @WBCBaseball. 🇵🇷 @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 22, 2021

After losing out on Profar Boston has made some progress on Kike’ Hernandez. Mets seem to be the main competitor but there could be others. @jonmorosi on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 22, 2021

Hernandez spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series with the club last year. He hit five home runs and amassed 20 RBIs in 48 games.