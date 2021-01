The Red Sox reportedly have their eyes on a pitcher.

Boston is in “active discussions” with right-hander Garrett Richards, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday night, citing sources. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported “back-and-forth dialogue” is happening.

Richards spent the last two Major League Baseball seasons with the San Diego Padres. Before that, he was with the Los Angeles Angels for eight.