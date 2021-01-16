MLB Rumors: Yankees Finalizing Deal To Bring Corey Kluber To New York

The Corey Kluber sweepstakes reportedly have come to an end.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the pitcher is finalizing a deal with the New York Yankees, pending a physical.

Right-hander Corey Kluber and the New York Yankees are finalizing a deal that will bring the two-time AL Cy Young winner to the Bronx, pending a physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2021

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported the details of the contract:

Kluber is signing a one-year,

$11 million contract with the #Yankees — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 16, 2021

Kluber, who has made just eight starts over the past two seasons due to injuries, threw a bullpen session for about 25 Major League Baseball teams Wednesday.

The right-handed pitcher is a two-time Cy Young Award winner, and addresses some pitching questions the Yankees had going into the 2021 season.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly had Kluber on their radar, but he will go to their American League East rival.

