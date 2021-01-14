NBA Rumors: 16 New Players Positive For COVID-19 In Latest Testing Round

The NBA has had an especially tough bout with COVID-19 the last two weeks.
A number of games have been postponed with teams failing to dress a minimum number of players, as many are missing time because of the league’s health and safety protocols and contact tracing.
On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that 16 new positive COVID-19 cases among players have emerged since the last round of testing earlier this month.
Those 16 tests came from a pool of 497 players tested.
Despite the drama caused by the virus, the NBA has every intention of playing on, but implemented updates to its protocols with players and team staff essentially quarantining for two weeks.