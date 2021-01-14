NBA Rumors: 16 New Players Positive For COVID-19 In Latest Testing Round

The NBA has had an especially tough bout with COVID-19 the last two weeks.

A number of games have been postponed with teams failing to dress a minimum number of players, as many are missing time because of the league’s health and safety protocols and contact tracing.

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that 16 new positive COVID-19 cases among players have emerged since the last round of testing earlier this month.

Remember: The week players returned to training camp for testing, 48 players returned positive for coronavirus — that was before entering NBA's health and safety protocols. 16 over the past week, as the pandemic has raged on in the most significant way throughout the US. https://t.co/QstxrJOsg3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Those 16 tests came from a pool of 497 players tested.