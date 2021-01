It’s been a rough night for the Philadelphia 76ers.

First, they lost 122-109 to the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Nets. Then, they reportedly were informed of a positive COVID-19 test during the game, forcing the team to quarantine in New York, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Philadelphia 76ers learned of a positive coronavirus test for a player during tonight’s game in Brooklyn, forcing the entire team to quarantine in New York tonight and contact trace, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that player was Seth Curry, and contact tracing will take place Friday morning.

Sixers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of a loss in Brooklyn tonight, sources tell ESPN. He went to an isolation room immediately, and thereafter left arena separate from team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

Sixers are staying over in New York and will commence contact tracing in morning, sources said. https://t.co/OtHYHPKeog — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

The 76ers are slated to take on the Denver Nuggets in Philadelphia on Saturday.

