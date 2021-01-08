Celtics About To Be Shorthanded As Three Rotation Players Face Quarantine

Well, this is why the NBA relaxed its two-way player restrictions.

The Boston Celtics reportedly might become pretty shorthanded in the coming days, as four players — three of which being rotation players — are facing a seven-day quarantine.

The Boston Celtics have four players — Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Carsen Edwards — all facing a minimum seven-day quarantine due to health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2021

All four players were listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics announced Friday that Edwards would be available.