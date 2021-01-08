Celtics About To Be Shorthanded As Three Rotation Players Face Quarantine

The Celtics are about to be pretty undermanned

Well, this is why the NBA relaxed its two-way player restrictions.

The Boston Celtics reportedly might become pretty shorthanded in the coming days, as four players — three of which being rotation players — are facing a seven-day quarantine.

All four players were listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics announced Friday that Edwards would be available.

Boston is in jeopardy of being undermanned to an almost unprecedented level, as it already is missing Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford, while reserve guard Jeff Teague is questionable with an ankle sprain.

Things could be getting dicey for the C’s soon.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

