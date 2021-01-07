NBA Rumors: Celtics, Heat Walked Off Court For ‘Players Only’ Meeting

It feels a little strange going about the night as if to ignore what’s going on in Washington D.C.

Because as players around the NBA geared up for their Wednesday evening games, protesters were storming the Capitol building to garner national attention.

These events in our nation’s capital apparently have some members of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat conflicted.

The two Eastern Conference Finalists didn’t take the court for their regular warmups ahead of the matchup, and instead, walked off the court together.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith, the Celtics and Heat met for a players only meeting to discuss playing the game.

Both the Celtics and Heat have taken the floor for pregame warmups in Miami.



Per a source, the two teams met together in a players only meeting to discuss tonight's game. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 7, 2021

The game, as reported on NBC Sports Boston’s pregame coverage, will go on as scheduled.

