NBA Rumors: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Out 10-To-14 Days Due To COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Celtics will be without their star player for at least 10 days, and possibly as long as two weeks.

Jayson Tatum is out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2021

The list of Celtics unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols now is up to four. Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams already are out, though Robert Williams reportedly is the only one of those three to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tatum played in Friday night’s Celtics game, a win over the Washington Wizards in which he dropped 32 points.

Now, he’ll be out for a bit. The Celtics have five games in the next 10 days, and seven in the next 14.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images