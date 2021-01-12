NBA Rumors: Eighth Celtics Player Enters Quarantine, Game Vs. Magic In Jeopardy

The Boston Celtics could see more than just Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls be changed due to COVID-19.

An eighth Celtics player entered quarantine Monday, per the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, forcing the postponement of their game against the Bulls.

Now, Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic appears to be in jeopardy.

The NBA requires teams to have at least eight players available in order to compete in any given game. This is what forced the league to postpone the Celtics’ games on Sunday, too.

The NBA is expected to implement additional health and safety protocols in wake of the increased cases of COVID-19 throughout the league, which does not plan to pause its season.

