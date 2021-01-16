NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Communicating With ‘Handful Of Teams’ About Return

Is Isaiah Thomas on the road to an NBA return?

The former Boston Celtics guard appeared in 40 games for the Washington Wizards last season, but was traded to (and waived by) the Los Angeles Clippers.

Naturally, ideas of a Thomas-Boston reunion began floating around, and the 32-year-old believed he “definitely could” help the Celtics off the bench.

And a return for Thomas may be closer than we think.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, Thomas been talking to a “handful of teams.”

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas tells @YahooSports he’s in communication with a handful of teams about an NBA return and says he recently hired Bernie Lee of Quartexx Basketball for representation. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 15, 2021

It’s been a tough road for Thomas, who underwent a hip procedure recently, and hasn’t been able to stick with a team the last few seasons.

While the teams he’s reportedly talking to are a mystery, it’s certainly good news knowing Thomas is at least drawing some interest.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images