NBA Rumors: Jaylen Brown Among Three More Celtics To Enter Quarantine

The Boston Celtics had ruled out nine — yes, nine — players from their game against the Miami Heat on Sunday. And then that game was postponed Sunday afternoon.

It’s good news for the Celtics to have atleast one game rescheduled, but the reality is it seems a majority of that group will be out for longer.

It comes after Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, according to the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. Tatum reportedly tested positive Saturday for the first time.

It means Tatum’s close contracts including teammates Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green will remain out for atleast seven days due to the league’s healthy and safety protocols.

Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams were already facing the same healthy and safety requirements after close contact Robert Williams tested positive for COVID-19. Both Thompson and Grant Williams, however, started the quarantine period a few days prior.

The Celtics were set to have eight players — Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague, Payton Pritchard, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and Tacko Fall — available against the Heat. It will probably be that way for the next three games, if the league continues to let (or make) the Celtics play.

If we’ve learned one thing over the last 10 months, though, it’s that the pandemic prompts changes each day. So, for now, we’ll wait to see if Boston’s one-game postponement remains that way, or if it further develops.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images