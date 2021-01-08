NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Will Not Join Nets On Trip To Memphis

It might be a couple of days until Kyrie Irving takes the court again.

The Brooklyn Nets star chose not to play in Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center for personal reasons. And now, it sounds like he might not play against the Grizzlies.

The Nets are expected to head to Memphis on Thursday night for Friday’s game. But according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Irving will not be on the trip.

Irving has not made clear why he stayed off the court Thursday, or why he’s reportedly opted not to go on the trip to Tennessee. But according to KRON4 News’ Jason Dumas, Irving sat out due to the events that occurred in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Heavy.com’s Brandon Robinson reports a source claimed Irving said, “I just didn’t want to play.”

The Nets will return to New York after Friday’s game ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Whether he’ll be ready to come back by then, though, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images