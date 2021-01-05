NBA Rumors: League Implements New COVID-19 Rules On Sidelines, At Games

The NBA reportedly is tightening its COVID-19 health and safety protocols a bit as cases of the virus continue to soar across the United States.

Most of the reported changes will occur in game settings, too.

As of Tuesday, players dressing for games will be required to wear face masks until they enter the game, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This will reset at halftime.

Tier 1 and 2 players, coaches and staff members must wear masks when outside team settings and indoors, as well. Once players leave the court, they will be “strongly recommended” to wear a mask in the bench area, per Charania.

Inactive players reportedly must wear a mask the entire game.