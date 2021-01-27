NBA Rumors: League Recorded Just One Positive COVID-19 Test Last Week

Despite continuing to postpone games due to health and safety protocols, the NBA’s COVID-19 situation appears to be improving.

The league had just one positive COVID-19 test out of 492 players tested since Jan. 20, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This is a major improvement compared to the two weeks prior. The NBA reported 11 positive the week of Jan. 13, and 16 the week of Jan. 6.

The league has postponed roughly two dozen games so far due to COVID-19 protocols. Hopefully, though, this is a sign things are turning around.

