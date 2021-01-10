NBA Rumors: League To Implement Additional Protocols As COVID-19 Cases Rise

COVID-19 is becoming an increasing issue in the NBA.

But the league reportedly doesn’t plan to pause its season just yet, even after postponing its second game of the season Sunday.

Instead, the NBA likely will announce new protocols soon, “with the impetus coming from the players association,” according to the Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend. Its unclear what will change, however.

The league already amped up its COVID-19 protocols once this season when it increased mask requirements on sidelines and games. Still, cases in the league have continued to rise.

What will the NBA tweak next, though? Only time will tell.