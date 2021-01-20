NBA Rumors: Security To Enforce Rules Against Midcourt Hugs, Handshakes

As the NBA really goes through it with the COVID-19 pandemic, having to postpone games left and right thus far in the first few weeks of its season, the league has made some tight amendments to its health and safety protocols.

And if the strict new restrictions weren’t telling enough, they’re taking the updates seriously.

So much so, that it plans to use game day security to enforce them at games.

The league recently imposed a rule to limit interactions with opponents to elbow or fist pumps to cut down on unnecessary contact. To prevent huge, handshakes and extended conversations during warmups or postgame, the NBA will have reinforcements at midcourt.

“After witnessing some opposing players disregarding new league rules against unnecessary contact on game nights, the NBA is moving team security into the midcourt area to dissuade violations that include hugging and handshakes,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

The NBA on Wednesday was forced to push back its 16th regular-season game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers in accordance with the leagues protocols.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images