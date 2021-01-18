NBA Rumors: Seventh Wizards Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Wizards’ COVID-19 situation continues to worsen.

Washington has had a seventh player test positive for the deadly virus, according to the Washington Post’s Ava Wallace. Another staff member has returned a postive test, as well.

The Wizards have not worked out as a group since last Monday.

Washington has had five games postponed since Jan. 10, though the team’s played two games in between.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, however, the team could practice again as soon as Wednesday.

“Although they’ve had seven positive tests among players, some could soon be cleared to play again,” Woj wrote. “(The) Wizards haven’t played a game or practiced in a full week.”

The Wizards currently own the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images