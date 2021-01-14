NBA Rumors: These Two Rockets Were ‘Most Disgruntled’ With James Harden

It sounds like few tears are being shed in the Houston Rockets locker room over the James Harden trade.

The Rockets on Wednesday sent the star guard — who quite clearly didn’t want to be in Houston any longer — to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that shook the NBA.

Harden’s trade came after he publicly said following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that his situation in Houston was unfixable — something that drew the ire of DeMarcus Cousins.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Cousins and John Wall were the two Rockets “most disgruntled” with Harden.

“Wall and Cousins have been the players most disgruntled with Harden, and they didn’t hide it, league sources say,” O’Connor wrote. “This should come as no major surprise after Wall and Cousins publicly blasted Harden following Tuesday’s loss.”

O’Connor also noted that the Wall-Harden partnership never was in a good place, and that Wall felt Harden had held him back.

Now, Harden joins a Nets team headlined by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, though the latter appears furious with Brooklyn at the moment and is off the grid.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images