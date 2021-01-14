NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Doesn’t Want To Stay With Rockets; Eyeing Another Team

Congratulations to the Houston Rockets: They got rid of one star who doesn’t want to be there and acquired another star who … doesn’t want to be there.

The Rockets on Wednesday acquired Caris LeVert as the main part of the return in the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Houston promptly flipped LeVert to Indiana, landing Pacers star Victor Oladipo.

But while Oladipo wanted out of Indy, he doesn’t want to be in Houston either, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

“Houston could also still flip Oladipo, who wanted out of Indiana but landed in another place he doesn’t want to be. League sources say Oladipo still hopes to find himself in Miami.”

Oladipo is entering the final year of his contract, and the Heat might be skeptical of sending a decent package to Houston for him unless there was an assurance he would re-sign.