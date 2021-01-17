NBA Suddenly Postpones Sunday’s 76ers-Thunder Game Due To Contact Tracing

Well, this certainly isn’t good news.

The NBA postponed Sunday’s 76ers-Thunder game was postponed roughly 90 minutes before tip-off at Chesapeake Energy Arena due to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts involving Philadelphia. The Sixers do not have enough players to play Oklahoma City as a result.

This is Philly’s second COVID-19 scare in the last two weeks alone. Seth Curry received his positive test results 10 days ago during the Sixers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, forcing the team to briefly quarantine in New York.

The Boston Celtics were scheduled to play the Sixers next Wednesday and Friday.

Philadelphia played the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, the Miami Heat on Tuesday and the Altanta Hawks on Monday.