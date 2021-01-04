NFL Black Monday Live: Anthony Lynn, Doug Marrone Fired As Head Coaches

And so it begins … or ends, depending on your outlook.

It’s understandable why coaches and coordinators of teams that failed to reach the NFL playoffs often are nervous in the first hours of their offseason. After all, “NFL Black Monday” is when their employers usually start cleaning house.

Three coaches (and counting) already have lost their jobs following their former teams’ Week 17 games. Check out our NFL Black Monday live tracker below.

11:39 a.m. ET: Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers head coach

Lynn’s four-year tenure as Chargers coach ended Monday when the team parted ways with him. His overall record was 33-31 in the regular season and 1-1 in the playoffs. However, the Chargers went 7-9 in 2020, failing to meet the expectations they carried into the season.

Statement from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/aR8z0OqnEG — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 4, 2021

9:08 a.m. ET: Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

After winning their first game of the season, the Jags started sinking and never stopped. Their 1-15 record was the worst in franchise history, and Marrone suffered the consequences first thing Monday morning.

Marrone had a 23-43 regular-season record as Jacksonville’s coach over four-plus campaigns, and the Jags were 2-1 in the playoffs in 2017, their sole postseason appearance under Marrone.

9:05 p.m. ET on Sunday: Adam Gase, New York Jets head coach

The Jets didn’t even wait until “NFL Black Monday” to change leadership, firing Gase on Sunday after two seasons in charge. He led the Jets to a 7-9 record in 2019, but their 2-14 mark this season, which included an 0-13 start, was the second-worst showing in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images