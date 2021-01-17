NFL Insider Believes Drew Brees’ Last Game In NFL Is Near

Drew Brees’ time in the NFL is winding down.

And according to Jay Glazer, the 42-year-old’s next loss will mark his final game of the season.

The FOX Sports NFL insider didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Brees’ future ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Saints NFC divisional round game.

And whether New Orleans’ season ends against Tampa Bay or the Green Bay Packers, who’ve already earned spot in the NFC championship game, Glazer is convinced it will mark the end of Brees’ NFL career.

“Drew Brees: Tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” he said. “If they lost tonight, if they lose next week, that would be the last game he plays in the NFL. I really believe this is it. … That is it. Drew Brees will be done. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome.”

.@JayGlazer: Today will be Drew Brees' last game in the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/7ecSRUswFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

Bold.

This is Brees’ 20th season in the NFL. He was named Most Valuable Player in the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV victory over the Indianaplois Colts in 2010 and has earned a slew of other awards and honors during his illustrious career.

We’ll see if Glazer’s prediction comes true when the time comes.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images