NFL Insiders’ Stories From Tom Brady’s Patriots Days Highlight Aspects Of QB’s Character

Although New England Sports fans are familiar with Tom Brady, emerging tales deepen the region’s understanding of him.

A few stories NFL Media’s Mike Giardi and Scott Pioli recounted Friday highlight the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s competitiveness and graciousness. Giardi covered Brady for nearly a decade on local sports television and radio networks. Pioli was a New England Patriots executive between 2000 and 2008. Their years of proximity to Brady during his Patriots provided them with anecdotes they shared on “NFL Total Access.

The Buccaneers’ run to Super Bowl LV proves Brady remains as competitive as ever, and the way his current teammates and coaches talk about him in the lead-up to the big game show he still is beloved inside NFL locker rooms.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images