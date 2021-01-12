CBS’ NFL Mock Draft Predicts Patriots To Pick This QB In First Round

Everyone knows the New England Patriots need a quarterback, but nobody knows who’ll arrive under center as a reinforcement.

CBS’ Ryan Wilson predicts in his latest 2021 NFL mock draft the Patriots will select North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance with their first-round pick. Since the Patriots must wait until the No. 15 overall pick to make their selection, most NFL Draft experts believes the top QB prospects will be unavailable by then. So will the Patriots go off the beaten path for their QB of the future?

“The Patriots need a QB and the biggest question might be whether one will be available at No. 15,” Wilson wrote. “There’s a chance (Trevor) Lawrence, (Zach) Wilson, (Justin) Fields, Lance and even Mac Jones are all off the board. If not, Lance could have the highest upside, even though he comes from an FCS program and only played one season.”

Ryan Wilson isn’t alone in linking Lance to the Patriots. NBC’s Peter King suggested last month the Patriots should pick Lance to meet their “urgent need” at the position. NESN.com’s Zack Cox suspects the Patriots might have to trade up in order to land Lance.

With months to go before the 2021 NFL Draft, plenty could happen that could change the Patriots’ consideration toward Lance or any other prospect. Until then, we only can add Lance to the ever-growing list of players, be the veterans or prospects, who might turn up in New England next summer with hopes of becoming the Patriots’ franchise QB.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images