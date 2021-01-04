NFL Playoff Picture: How Seedings Played Out Entering ‘Sunday Night Football’

Well, that was quite an entertaining afternoon. Right, football fans?

Just one playoff berth is left to be determined ahead of “Sunday Night Football” between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles.

The AFC South champion Tennessee Titans pulled out an insane win over the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the playoff picture with a loss to the Buffalo Bills and so, so, so much more.

Here’s the playoff picture for each conference based on where they stand entering “Sunday Night Football.” (Teams in bold are the only ones yet to be decided.)

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

4. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

5. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

6. Cleveland Browns (11-5)

7. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

2. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

3. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

4. Washington Football Team (6-9)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

7. Chicago Bears (8-7)



11. New York Giants (6-10)

Some league-wide notes:

— Washington will win the NFC East with a victory over the Eagles on Sunday night. If Washington wins, they’re locked in as the No. 4 seed. If Philadelphia wins, they help the Giants win the NFC East and thus make the playoffs.

— The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed with a win over the Chicago Bears.

— Arizona lost to the Los Angles Rams, and thus the Cardinals were eliminated, even with the Bears loss to the Packers.

— The Ravens easily took care of the Bengals and a fifth-straight win earned them the first wild-card spot.

— The AFC North had three of its four teams reach the postseason.

— The Colts were on the outside looking in entering Week 17, but a win over the Jaguars and the Dolphins’ loss to the Bills earned Indianapolis the conference’s third wild-card spot.

— The Bills kept the No. 2 seed with a win over Miami and the Steelers loss to the Browns kept them as the No. 3.

