NFL Playoff Picture: Where Things Stand After Week 17 Afternoon Games

We have an eventful evening ahead of us.
The early afternoon slate of Week 17 games have concluded, and the late afternoon games are kicking off.
Here’s the playoff picture for each conference based on where they stand now (teams in bold are locked into their spot).
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)
2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
4. Tennessee Titans (10-5)
5. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
6. Cleveland Browns (11-5)
7. Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
8. Miami Dolphins (10-6)
Allow NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport to explain the implications of the late afternoon games, which the Colts and Titans are taking part in.
Got all that? Good. Because only one team is locked into its current spot in the NFC picture.
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)
2. New Orleans Saints (11-4)
3. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
4. Washington Football Team (6-9)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
7. Chicago Bears (8-7)
8. Arizona Cardinals (8-7)
11. New York Giants (6-10)
Some notes on that.
— The Packers clinch the No. 1 seed with a win.
— WFT just needs to win in order to secure the NFC East. If it loses, the Giants are in. Winning the division is the only way either the Giants or WFT can get in.
— If the Rams beat the Cardinals, Arizona is eliminated, while L.A. and Chicago clinch the final playoff spots.
— If the Cardinals beat the Rams, Arizona makes the playoffs and L.A. only can get in with a Bears loss or tie.
— The Bears are in with a win, no matter what. If they lose, they need the Cardinals to lose to the Rams.