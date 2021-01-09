NFL Playoffs: Everything You Need To Know Before Super Wild Card Weekend

The 2020 regular season is over, which means we’re on to the NFL playoffs, starting with Super Wild Card Weekend.

The opening round will consist of six games — three on Saturday, three on Sunday — while the top seeds in the AFC (Kansas City Chiefs) and NFC (Green Bay Packers) enjoy a bye week.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 9

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m ET

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 10

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

NESN has had you covered every step of the way this week, rolling out game picks, betting previews, Super Bowl LV predictions and more.

As such, we’ve put everything together in one place, making it really easy to do any last-minute homework before the action kicks off.

Enjoy!

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images