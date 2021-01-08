NFL Playoffs: Here’s Why Packers Can (And Cannot) Win Super Bowl LV

It’s been a while since the Green Bay Packers won a Super Bowl, but will that change this year?

Green Bay locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and won the NFC North for the third time in five years. It also earned the conference’s lone bye.

The Packers have been due for another Super Bowl for quite some time, and they have a lot of factors on their side that could help.

With that, here’s why Green Bay can (and cannot) win Super Bowl LV:

Can win the Super Bowl:

The road to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field.

The Packers will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, which could be seen as an advantage in and of itself.

Green Bay led the way with 31.8 points per game during the regular season. It boasts a strong passing and running game that has been a threat all year. Plus, Rodgers to Davante Adams is a lethal combination.

It’s hard to count a team out led by Rodgers, especially when the quarterback has been playing some of his best football and has a slew of weapons to help make the offense a tough one to beat. As long as the defense does enough, Green Bay should be playing in February.

Cannot win the Super Bowl:

Defense wins you Super Bowls, right?

That’s what they say, anyway, but that means the Packers D has little to no room for error. The red zone defense struggled for most of the year, but appeared to turn a corner in the last few games.

There’s no telling which defense will show up against their opponent (which is to be determined), but will it be able to withstand Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Cinderella story that is Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team?

We’ll soon find out.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK Images