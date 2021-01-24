NFL Playoffs: Notable Injury Updates For Bills-Chiefs, Bucs-Packers

Injuries continue to impact the NFL playoffs.

The four teams playing in Sunday’s conference championships will be near full strength, but multiple players will be forced to wear street clothes as their teams fight to play in Super Bowl LV. The most notable injury worth monitoring is the turf toe Patrick Mahomes reportedly is dealing with, but it is not the only potentially impactful ailment.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but teammate Le’Veon Bell will not, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Helaire missed last week’s action with ankle and hip injuries. The status of receiver Sammy Watkins was less clear Sunday morning.

As for the NFC Championship game, Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown will be inactive when Tampa Bay visits the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The #Chiefs will have RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip) today vs the #Bills, source said, but RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) is not expected to play. Both were listed as questionable. Meanwhile, WR Sammy Watkins (calf) is a game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

#bucs stud rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr suffered an ankle injury in practice late in the week. He’s a big part of this defense. He’s officially questionable and as or right now it appears it’s still up in the air on his availability, but it’s leaning toward him playing. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 24, 2021

From @NFLGameDay: Injury updates on #Chiefs stars RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Le’Veon Bell, and WR Sammy Watkins… plus while Antonio Brown is out today, the #Bucs do want him back for 2021, sources say. pic.twitter.com/PbtoRBfHu6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

The Buccaneers and Packers will kick off championship weekend at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The Bills and Chiefs will begin the nightcap at 6:40 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images