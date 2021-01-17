NFL Playoffs: Notable Injury Updates For Chiefs-Browns, Bucs-Saints

The NFL Playoffs continue Sunday afternoon, and multiple noteworthy injuries could significantly impact the divisional doubleheader.

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick things off at 3:05 p.m. ET when they host the Cleveland Browns for the right to play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. That matchup will be be followed at 6:40 p.m. by a fascinating NFC Divisional Round contest between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints. The winner will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Backers in the NFC title game.

All four teams will enter their games with key injuries. The Bucs are unsure whether running back Ronald Jones will play, while the Saints reportedly could be without two of their most important offensive players. The Chiefs and Browns similarly could be without important players in the second round of the NFL playoffs.

Here are the latest injury updates from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

For the #Browns, TE David Njoku (hamstring) and OT Jack Conklin (hamstring/knee) should be able to be out there, sources say. https://t.co/XpESUA1OUT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2021

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is listed as questionable vs the #Browns, but sources say he has an uphill battle to play today. Not practicing on Thursday or Friday was a bad sign. Sounds like it’ll be another week, barring some dramatic improvement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2021

The #Saints are not likely to have QB Taysom Hill (knee) or RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) vs the #Bucs, per me and @SlaterNFL. Both practiced only on Friday and were listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2021

The #Bucs will decide on RB Ronald Jones (quad/finger) when they arrive at the stadium, but he participated in the walk-through on Saturday which is a sign he’s got a good shot to play. Officially, he’s listed as questionable vs the #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2021

Of the four teams, the Saints likely would be the most impacted by the aforementioned injuries. Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray aren’t starters, but they nevertheless are important pieces on an offense that will need to be on top of its game to keep pace with Brady and the Bucs.

That said, the Chiefs might have a tougher time with the Browns than many expect, especially if they get off to their typically slow start to a playoff game. If the game turns into a dogfight, a player like Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be a difference-maker for Kansas City.

