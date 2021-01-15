NFL Rumors: Broncos’ Von Miller Under Criminal Investigation In Colorado

Von Miller appears to have gotten himself into a bit of a situation.
The Denver Broncos linebacker reportedly is under criminal investigation by the Parker Police Department in Colorado.
Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver first reported the news Friday, stating that a police spokesperson will not comment on the nature of the allegations, as the case is still ongoing.
The Broncos, who drafted Miller with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, released a statement that the team is aware of the situation.
Miller did not play in 2020 after suffering an ankle injury, and has a team option on his contract that would make him a free agent in the offseason.
We’ll see how this impacts his career in the NFL.