NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz To Ask For Trade; Wants To Play For This Team

The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia could be nearing its end.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported Wentz plans to ask for a trade this offseason largely due to a “fractured” relationship with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson in Week 14 turned to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts and demoted Wentz to backup duties.

Wentz apparently already has his sights set on a certain destination should the Eagles fulfill his reported desires. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday identified the 28-year-old’s preferred landing spot.

“…My understand is Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz — if he is, in fact, on the block and traded — would prefer Indy over several other choices,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay. “He might be involved in this process going forward through the season.”

Wentz joining the Colts would make sense for several reasons. First and foremost, Indianapolis soon will have a quarterback vacancy since Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett both are on expiring contracts. One has to imagine Frank Reich would be keen on working with Wentz, who had the Colts head coach as his offensive coordinator for the first two seasons of his NFL career. Wentz was a legitimate MVP candidate in 2017 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.