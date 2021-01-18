NFL Rumors: Chiefs Confident Patrick Mahomes Will Return For AFC Title Game

Fear not, Patrick Mahomes fans.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reportedly might not have to miss next Sunday’s AFC Championship game despite going down in the Divisional Round game with a concussion.

Mahomes looked pretty shaken up when he exited Sunday’s game in the third quarter following a brutal hit from Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. He did not return to the game.

This led some to wonder if Mahomes will be healthy enough to compete against the Buffalo Bills for a spot in Super Bowl LV.

And according to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, there’s confidence in the Chiefs camp that their star signal-caller will ready to go for Sunday’s big game.

“He was having a hard time getting up and walking (to the locker room), that’s more so because they’re saying it’s almost like he got choked out, which I know a thing or two about,” Glazer said, as seen on FOX’s postgame coverage. “… He still has to go through concussion protocol. He was trying to get himself back in this game, though. So there’s a lot of confidence that he’ll be able to go next week.”

Phew.

