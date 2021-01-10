NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson ‘Would Consider’ Trade To This Team

Deshaun Watson doesn’t appear to be happy with the Texans, and he reportedly has a potential landing spot in mind if he were to force his way out of Houston.

“Force” is the key word there, as the new contract the star quarterback signed in early September includes a no-trade clause. But according to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson, Watson ultimately could play “hardball” in order to move on from the Texans, who reportedly have irked the three-time Pro Bowl selection of late.

Where could Watson end up if the Texans him available? Mortenson on Sunday identified the Miami Dolphins as a potential trade partner.

Here’s Mortenson’s full report, which also includes specifics on what has bothered Watson in Houston:

Reports about Deshaun Watson's unhappiness with @HoustonTexans are accurate and sources close to the QB say he is still angry about team's insensitivity to social justice, including hiring practices, after the franchise failed to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy this past week. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

Let the denials begin but it will be an off-season story, a puzzle of sorts, that promises some drama — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

The Dolphins are one of the teams best-suited to put together the type of trade package it likely would take to acquire Watson. In addition to Tagovailoa, Miami could send the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — which it obtained from the Texans in the Laremy Tunsil deal — to Houston. The Fins also are set to pick 18th overall this year.

At this rate, Watson and the Texans completely patching things up doesn’t seem likely. And if Houston ultimately feels it has no other choice but to trade the 25-year-old, one of the franchise’s first phone calls might want to be to Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images